US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sep 1st, 2020

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RNDV stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199. US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29.

