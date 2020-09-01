ValuEngine Upgrades L Brands (NYSE:LB) to “Hold”

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.
NYSE:LB traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,222,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,276,785. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $31.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in L Brands during the second quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in L Brands by 610.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 128.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.