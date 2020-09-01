ValuEngine Upgrades L Brands (NYSE:LB) to “Hold”

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

NYSE:LB traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,222,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,276,785. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in L Brands during the second quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in L Brands by 610.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 128.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

