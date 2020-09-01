Viberate Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $756,373.00 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $756,373.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00041250 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $720.07 or 0.05998922 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00019600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00037498 BTC.

Viberate Profile

Viberate is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,369,794 tokens. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

