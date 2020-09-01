Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,733 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

V stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $213.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,640,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,995. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $216.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.65 and its 200 day moving average is $186.85. The company has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

