Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,349,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,366,317. The firm has a market cap of $241.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.40, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.65 and a 200-day moving average of $115.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

