Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 65,000 Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH traded up $4.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38. Meritage Homes Corp has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,300 shares of company stock worth $20,271,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

