Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,098,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,926,000. Vereit makes up approximately 3.3% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Vereit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Vereit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vereit by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 71,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Vereit by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 193,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Vereit by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 39,485 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Vereit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,194,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,384,608. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.05. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

