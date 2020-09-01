Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 261,310 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,310 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 304.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 41,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $456,555.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,044.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. 284,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,812. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. Analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.90%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

