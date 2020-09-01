Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 73,714 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,714 shares during the period. Stag Industrial accounts for approximately 2.0% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $12,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at $322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 24.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at $2,094,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 224.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STAG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.63. 639,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,987. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

