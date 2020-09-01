Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 103,753 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.36. 2,615,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

