Wexford Capital LP Has $4.53 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

Shares of BABA traded up $10.97 on Tuesday, reaching $298.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,771,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,709,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.69 and a 200 day moving average of $220.63. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $298.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

