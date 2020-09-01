Wexford Capital LP Sells 6,692 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Wexford Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Mastercard by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 622,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,200,000 after acquiring an additional 101,024 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.7% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $356.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.52 and its 200 day moving average is $293.43. The firm has a market cap of $366.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.