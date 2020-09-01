Wexford Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wexford Capital LP decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 41,764 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.9% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,150,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,286,000 after purchasing an additional 113,498 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.6% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,463 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 38,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $216.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.85. The firm has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

