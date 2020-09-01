Xaya (CHI) Market Cap Tops $3.81 Million

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xaya has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Xaya has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $203,473.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,039,469 coins and its circulating supply is 43,897,342 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

