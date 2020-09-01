Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 42,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 141,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The stock has a market cap of $15.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.46.

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,646,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,787,922.20.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primary asset is the Brett Gold Project in located in the British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

