XMax (XMX) Trading Up 16.1% This Week

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One XMax token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, HADAX, Coinrail and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, XMax has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00041869 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $691.06 or 0.05820519 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00015650 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,572,765,914 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, DDEX, Graviex, Coinrail, FCoin, ABCC, Hotbit, OTCBTC and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.