YEE (YEE) Market Capitalization Hits $3.73 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, YEE has traded up 45.6% against the dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DEx.top, CoinTiger and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041856 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $685.36 or 0.05763517 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00016068 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, FCoin, OKEx, DigiFinex, ABCC, Huobi and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.