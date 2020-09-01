Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Sell

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

FBNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. 92,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,717. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $607.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 92,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

