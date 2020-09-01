Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,487.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $99,232.62 and approximately $5,487.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,003.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.63 or 0.02396219 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00759364 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010690 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,413,442 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

