-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.17). Proteostasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.

PTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Proteostasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

Proteostasis Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,644. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

