$0.24 EPS Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. Itron reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 242,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,763. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $70,070.00. Insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $265,247 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 2,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Itron by 331.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

