$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty also posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,890,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,786,000 after acquiring an additional 459,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,591,000 after acquiring an additional 288,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,018 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,918,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,049,000 after acquiring an additional 367,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,978 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REXR traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,778. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 103.59, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.