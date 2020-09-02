$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) to post $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the lowest is $2.52 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $9.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $10.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,795 shares of company stock worth $586,230 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,071,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,014,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

