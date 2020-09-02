58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 65.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of 58.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WUBA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. 1,004,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96. 58.com has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 61.33%. The business had revenue of $361.37 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 58.com will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

