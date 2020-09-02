Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.44. 5,838,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,607,155. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.63. The company has a market cap of $193.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,203 shares of company stock worth $7,768,729. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

