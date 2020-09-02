Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 305.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Adobe by 21.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,706,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 32.2% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $533.80. 2,780,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $246.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total transaction of $2,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,568,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,755. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

