AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Down 5.9%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.57. Approximately 719,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,760,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Bank of America cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,429,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AerCap by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,164,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,459 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 740,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 590,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,210,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,696,000 after purchasing an additional 456,105 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

