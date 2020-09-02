Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Cut by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 381,090 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 13.5% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $165,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.99.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,624,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,679,807. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.98. The company has a market capitalization of $753.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

