Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $62.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,717.39. 2,463,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,274. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,536.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1,388.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

