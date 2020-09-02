Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Sells $840,000.00 in Stock

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Colleen Schmidt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Colleen Schmidt sold 80,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $2,207,200.00.

ATUS stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $28.65. 12,036,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,417,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Altice USA by 47.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 29,458,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428,458 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Altice USA by 16.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,838,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,120 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 9.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,034,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,547,000 after purchasing an additional 584,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,327,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,043,000 after purchasing an additional 96,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 271.6% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,151,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,206 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

