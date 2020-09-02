AMG National Trust Bank Takes Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.5% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.9% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $22,503,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $8.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.35. The stock had a trading volume of 90,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,720. The firm has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.98 and a 200 day moving average of $246.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

