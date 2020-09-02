Analysts Set Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Price Target at $65.50

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXT traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.07. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.