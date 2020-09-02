Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,049 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $9,606,000. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,915,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,771. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

