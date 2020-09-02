Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,702 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,539,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,677,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

