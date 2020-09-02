Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 41,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 131,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 153,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

UNP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,540. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $197.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.