Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.61. The company had a trading volume of 789,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,097. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $105.39 and a one year high of $207.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

