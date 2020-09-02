Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,866 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 68.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. 52,924,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,960,969. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

