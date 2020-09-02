Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $6.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.59. 379,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.49 and its 200-day moving average is $274.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $354.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

