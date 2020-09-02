Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,574,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,816. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

