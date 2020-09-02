Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.90. 361,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,354. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

