Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. AON accounts for about 0.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,565,000 after purchasing an additional 277,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AON by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,773,000 after purchasing an additional 722,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AON by 30.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AON by 21.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,085,000 after purchasing an additional 45,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

AON stock traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,238. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.82. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

