Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.34. 1,692,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.51. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 5,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.46, for a total transaction of $1,012,060.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,794.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $932,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,306 shares of company stock valued at $47,203,892. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

