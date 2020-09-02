Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,353 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,718,000 after purchasing an additional 323,223 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 164.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $133.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,348. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.98. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $134.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.