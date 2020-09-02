Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Shopify by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Shopify by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Shopify by 70.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP traded down $59.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,074.59. 2,701,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,007.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $732.30. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,762.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3,828.18 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Goldman Sachs Group raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $964.54.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

