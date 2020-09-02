Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after buying an additional 5,869,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after buying an additional 55,633 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,970,000 after buying an additional 885,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $858,916,000 after buying an additional 54,129 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDX traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.19. 1,412,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,751. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

