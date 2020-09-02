Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,637 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,153,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,323,859. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.30 billion, a PE ratio of -216.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

