Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 321 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.42.

Franco Nevada stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.98. The stock had a trading volume of 600,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 133.51, a P/E/G ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.62. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.30 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

