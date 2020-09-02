Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 634 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $661,000. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $294,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Waste Management by 16.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Waste Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 11.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.15. 2,805,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

