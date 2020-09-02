Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,963,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,564 shares of company stock worth $8,401,930. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Shares of SEDG traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.33. 677,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.54. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $229.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

