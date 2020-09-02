At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa Sells 35,019 Shares

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $700,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of At Home Group stock traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,512,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,483. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. At Home Group Inc has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HOME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOME. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 6,277,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,729 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after buying an additional 1,618,415 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,530,000. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

